I-Hemp Katalyst Welcomes Former Chairman of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Neil Chatterjee, to Board of Advisors
"I-Hemp Katalyst Gains Former FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee as Advisor, Fueling Sustainable Hemp Industry Growth"HAZLETON, PA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I-Hemp Katalyst, a leading advocate for the industrial hemp supply chain and usage in the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Neil Chatterjee, former Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), to its esteemed Board of Advisors. This appointment marks a significant milestone for I-Hemp Katalyst as it continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the industrial hemp industry.
Neil Chatterjee brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, particularly in the fields of energy and the environment. Serving as Chairman of FERC from August 2017 for 6 years , Chatterjee played a pivotal role in shaping energy policy and regulation in the United States. Throughout his career, Chatterjee has developed a deep understanding of the complexities within the energy sector and has actively worked to ensure a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach. .
I-Hemp Katalyst recognized Chatterjee's outstanding contributions and believes that his experience will greatly enhance their mission of promoting the industrial hemp supply chain and usage in the US. With his extensive knowledge of energy and environmental policies, Chatterjee is well-positioned to provide strategic guidance to I-Hemp Katalyst in their pursuit of sustainable practices and responsible hemp cultivation and production.
"I am honored and excited to join I-Hemp Katalyst's Board of Advisors," said Neil Chatterjee. "This organization has already made significant strides in promoting the industrial hemp supply chain and usage in the US. I look forward to leveraging my experiences and knowledge to further advance I-Hemp Katalyst's vision of a sustainable and thriving hemp industry, while ensuring environmental stewardship and community engagement."
I-Hemp Katalyst is confident that Neil Chatterjee's appointment to the Board of Advisors will accelerate their strategic initiatives, bolstering their position as a leading force in the hemp industry. The organization remains committed to promoting responsible hemp cultivation, fostering sustainable practices, and driving positive change throughout the entire hemp supply chain.
About I-Hemp Katalyst:
I-Hemp Katalyst is a renowned advocate for the industrial hemp supply chain and usage in the United States. Committed to driving positive change and fostering sustainable practices by growing, processing and promoting the use of industrial hemp within the United States
