Lt. Governor Husted Announces New CDL Improvements for Ohio Truck Drivers

(DAYTON, Ohio)—Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, today announced three new modernizations for Ohio truck drivers that will make obtaining and renewing a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) easier without lowering standards. The technology upgrades were developed through InnovateOhio and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). "Ohio is the heart of manufacturing and logistics in the country," said Lt. Governor Husted. “Freight infrastructure has made our state an anchor for global and domestic supply chains. We want Ohio to be the best state in the country for truck drivers to live, work, and raise a family, and through these kinds of technological upgrades, in which it's easier for truckers to comply, we're eliminating friction and taking meaningful steps in that direction." The Lt. Governor made the announcement at ABF Freight in Dayton along with the Ohio BMV and representatives from the Ohio Trucking Association and Ohio Teamsters. As part of the announcement, he highlighted three specific CDL improvements: CDL Online Renewal

Beginning October 2023, Ohio truckers can now renew their CDL online. Ohioans can already renew their regular driver's license online, and extending this to truckers means they no longer have to travel to a deputy registrar location and wait in line. Now, they can renew at the click of a button and receive their new license in the mail. CDL Testing Modernization

Additionally, CDL testing has been modernized so Ohio truckers seeking their CDL are tested on real-world scenarios. The updated test will more accurately require knowledge of modern vehicles and skills needed for a CDL holder to safely operate a vehicle. Modernizing the testing requirements will improve the process for future truckers to earn their CDL and obtain good paying jobs in Ohio without removing the knowledge-testing standards that matter when they are on the road. Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) Extended

The Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) has been increased from six months to 12 months. This gives individuals an additional six months of commercial driver training before it expires and saves them money from having to purchase a CLP every six months. "These latest CDL improvements for Ohio truckers are the latest in a series of BMV innovations, in collaboration with InnovateOhio,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “To date, these modernizations have saved Ohioans over 4.5 million trips to deputy registrar locations and more than 500,000 hours of standing in line.” There are over 388,000 active Commercial Drivers Licenses in Ohio. As the manufacturing and logistics hub of the nation, Ohio jobs in two major truck driving occupations (Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck and Light Truck or Delivery Services) are expected to increase by a combined 7 percent by 2030. OhioMeansJobs.com currently has over 7,000 jobs posted for CDL holders in Ohio. For more information about a career in the trucking industry or to apply, you can go online to OhioMeansJobs.com or visit your local OhioMeansJobs center. In addition to this new package of CDL improvements for Ohio truckers, Ohio BMV and InnovateOhio technology solutions also include options such as "Get in Line, Online", self-service kiosks, online knowledge tests, online driver’s license renewals and now, three major upgrades for Ohio’s truckers and trucking companies. These technological solutions will make it easier for truckers to comply with the requirements of their industry. For graphics to use for broadcast, print, or social media, click here. -30-