Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,121 in the last 365 days.

Highwoods to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results Tuesday, October 24th

Conference Call Wednesday, October 25th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, October 24th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, October 25th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 052370. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924

Primary Logo

You just read:

Highwoods to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results Tuesday, October 24th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more