Safe Harbor Financial Announces Participation in the Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor Financial”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced today that management will participate in the Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series being held virtually on October 10-11, 2023.



Sundie Seefried, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, will present on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023, 3:50 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference will be broadcast live on M-Vest. To sign up register here.



About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Financial is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Currently managing approximately 1000 cannabis-related relationships, Safe Harbor Financial, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor Financial has facilitated more than $20 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

