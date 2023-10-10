Rosenberg announces Yolo Superior Court retirement

Yolo Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg announced Monday he plans to retire at the end of this year after serving two decades on the bench. The former Davis mayor and Yolo County supervisor said he’s been eligible to retire since 2016, but decided now is the right time to take the plunge.
