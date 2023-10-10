Newsom signs bill to expand conservatorships for the severely mentally ill

California will expand its standards for involuntary medical treatment to include people whose mental illness or drug addiction inhibits their ability to keep themselves safe, under a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It takes effect in January.
