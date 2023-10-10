When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 10, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 10, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Macadamia Nuts Company Name: Maverick Ventures LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

The Cookie Factory, doing business as Maverick Ventures, LLC of Troy, NY, is recalling 2,367 packages of 6 oz. Chocolate Chip Cookies because they may contain an undeclared macadamia nut allergen. People with an allergy or sensitivity to macadamia nuts are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Cookie Factory product was distributed to Stewart’s Shops stores throughout New York and in nine Stewart’s Shops in Vermont.

The products were sold in a 6 oz. clear plastic tub “clamshell” container with a Best Before date of 10/13/23 printed on the sticker that secures the package. The UPC is also on the sticker that secures the package. The recalled product was distributed in packaging that does not reveal the presence of macadamia nuts. A customer who purchased a package noticed a substance that was later identified as a macadamia nut. An investigation determined the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in The Cookie Factory and Maverick Ventures’ packaging process. We have not received any complaints of illness or injury.

Consumers who have purchased the Stewart’s Chocolate Chip Cookies in the 6 oz. package with a Best Before date of 10/13/23 are urged to not consume the products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Maverick Ventures Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm EST 518-203-7301.