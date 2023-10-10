Encycle Announces Acquisition by Instone Capital Partners and Welcomes Lisa Varga as an Investor and Executive Advisor
The acquisition extends opportunities for Encycle as an industry-leading, cutting-edge technology provider to achieve sustainability and decarbonization goals.
I look forward to helping the Encycle team continue to build an organization as an industry leader that creates technologies to solve sustainability, decarbonization and building management goals”SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encycle Corporation, a data-driven technology company focused on helping commercial businesses dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems using IoT-enabled services, has been acquired by Instone Capital Partners and welcomes Lisa Varga as an investor and Executive Advisor. The acquisition and team addition will ensure that Encycle has the resources to accelerate growth and expansion of the company and its multi-patented, AI-enhanced Swarm Logic energy management solutions.
Varga has over 25 years of experience working in the waste and energy management industry and is well-known for her philanthropic contributions, thought leadership, and entrepreneurial success in the energy industry as founder of Phoenix Energy Technologies. She is well-recognized industry wide as a role model for women and a mentor to other industry professionals, including key members of the Encycle team.
“Lisa’s success and recognition in the industry will provide valuable support as Encycle continues engaging customers and advancing our relationships with our partners,” commented Ana-Paula Issa, Encycle CEO. “We are happy to have her join us as we look forward to advancing HVAC asset management through automation and intelligence,” Issa stated.
Varga has served on the Board of Directors with several organizations as a major contributor through her expertise in helping national retailers identify innovative ways to meet their savings and energy efficiency goals through technology solutions. She has established partnerships with utilities and has been instrumental in developing workshops to help energy experts learn more about sustainability initiatives and launching ESG programs. Her experience and knowledge will strengthen and accelerate Encycle’s strategic growth based on future industry needs.
“I look forward to helping the Encycle team continue to build an organization as an industry leader that creates technologies to solve sustainability, decarbonization and building management goals,” Lisa Varga, Encycle Executive Advisor explained and added, “I also look forward to engaging the industry once again to help make an impact on many levels.”
Encycle’s Swarm Logic solutions provide enterprise-wide portfolios of buildings with automated HVAC energy efficiency and fault detection for predictive asset maintenance, significant energy cost savings, and decarbonization.
About Encycle:
Encycle is a data-driven technology company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients’ electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic® routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Instone Capital Partners:
Instone Capital Partners is a family-owned and operated investment company focused on working with cutting-edge solutions providers and industry-leading businesses committed to sustainability and decarbonization through innovation and energy efficiency.
