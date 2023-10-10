FDLE, Polk County SO and Lake Wales PD bring down burglary ring

For Immediate Release

October 10, 2023



ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and Lake Wales Police Department arrested five suspects in a seven-county Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) burglary ring enterprise.



The suspects: De Jauhn Akins, 31, of Bartow; Chad Barnett, 29, of Lake Wales; Antonio Ray, 34, of Lake Wales; Jamar Hasley, 33, of Lake Wales; and Xavier Ulysse, 28, of Lake Wales, were each arrested on one count each of first-degree felony racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.



The investigation began in March 2019, after multiple agencies from different jurisdictions reported commercial burglaries with similar characteristics. In each report, between three and five unknown suspects unlawfully entered the target business by throwing an object, such as a brick, through an exterior glass panel. Once inside, the suspects raided safes or cash drawers. Surveillance footage, witness statements and evidence were gathered from the crime scenes, and investigators were able to link the crimes based on the similarities of each burglary.



Through investigative and forensic techniques, the suspects were positively identified and linked to the burglaries. The ring is believed to be responsible for approximately 30 burglaries in 11 different jurisdictions within Polk, Volusia, Hernando, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.



FDLE Orlando Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio said, “FDLE Orlando endeavors to work with and strengthen our relationships with our partner agencies to bring justice and accountability to those who wish to bring ruin to our citizens. We continue to do our due diligence to ensure peace and protection for the people of Central Florida.”



The suspects were arrested on October 6 and booked into the Polk County Jail without bond. The case will be prosecuted by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



