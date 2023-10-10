Public input meeting for proposed improvements near Sterling scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Sterling School, 118 McKenzie Street in Sterling.



The meeting will utilize an open house format. Information material is available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements at the Sterling Interchange Bridge located at Interstate 94 Exit 182 north of Sterling.



The project consists of removing and replacing the existing bridge and reconstruction parts of the interchange ramps, 30th Avenue Northwest frontage road, and U.S. Highway 83 / North Dakota Highway 14 roadways adjacent to the bridge.



The meeting will provide opportunity for public input. Representatives from the NDDOT and Mead & Hunt, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 1, 2023, to Keith Farquhar, 600 South Second Street, Suite 120, Bismarck, ND 58504, 952-641-8804, keith.farquhar@meadhunt.com with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23634” in the e-mail subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

