Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Liaison

LINCOLN-- Attorney General Mike Hilgers is pleased to announce Grace Johnson will serve as the Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Earlier this year, the Unicameral funded this position to improve investigations and reporting for missing and murdered persons in Native communities.

Under the supervision and direction of the Bureau Chief of the Criminal Bureau, the Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons will coordinate with local, state, tribal, and federal entities in reporting and investigating missing and murdered indigenous persons.

Grace Johnson graduated with a master’s in clinical counseling from Bellevue University in 2014 and has extensive experience working with Native communities.

She previously served as an advisory board member for Community Action as part of the Honoring Indigenous Families Grant. In addition, she held positions on the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board and the Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Coalition Board.

In 2022, Grace Johnson served as a mental health therapist for the University of Nebraska Medical Center after previously serving as the Director of Behavior Health Department for the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska.

She is an enrolled member of the Oglala-Lakota tribe.