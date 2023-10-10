Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,275 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers intercept a major attempt to smuggle liquid methamphetamine worth nearly $1.5 million

OTAY MESA, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the San Diego Field Office intercepted a major smuggling attempt of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the fuel tanks of a commercial tractor.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, the driver of the tractor, a 49-year-old woman, applied for entry to the United States via the Otay Mesa cargo facility by presenting a valid B1/B2 border crossing card. CBP officers referred the driver and tractor to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

During the inspection, a CBP officer discovered 942.12 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the tractor’s fuel tanks. A total of 30 five-gallon buckets were extracted by CBP officers.

 

30 buckets totaling more than 900 pounds of liquid methamphetamine were discovered and extracted by CBP officers.
CBP officers discovered and extracted more than 900 pounds of liquid methamphetamine that was concealed in a commercial tractor's gas tanks.

 

“Our officers are 100% committed to safeguarding our borders and are dedicated to disrupting drug trafficking organizations,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa port of entry.

The liquid methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,413,180.

The narcotics and tractor were seized by CBP officers. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers intercept a major attempt to smuggle liquid methamphetamine worth nearly $1.5 million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more