Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,275 in the last 365 days.

Be a Good Witness: How citizens play a vital role in solving wildlife crime

In short, the more detailed information you’re able to document and provide, the higher the likelihood that our officers will be able to crack the case and hold the violator accountable.

2. Focus on the suspect 

Conservation officers often receive reports of wildlife crimes but have little to no information about the offender. Identifying a suspect is often a challenge, so documenting and providing identifying information on possible suspects is crucial to cracking the case. 

Vehicle information often proves vital to identifying suspects. License plates are golden, but so too are descriptions and photos of vehicles. Physical descriptions of suspects are also very helpful, particularly focusing on unique characteristics like tattoos, hair color and style and facial hair. 

You just read:

Be a Good Witness: How citizens play a vital role in solving wildlife crime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more