Be a Good Witness: How citizens play a vital role in solving wildlife crime

In short, the more detailed information you’re able to document and provide, the higher the likelihood that our officers will be able to crack the case and hold the violator accountable.

2. Focus on the suspect

Conservation officers often receive reports of wildlife crimes but have little to no information about the offender. Identifying a suspect is often a challenge, so documenting and providing identifying information on possible suspects is crucial to cracking the case.

Vehicle information often proves vital to identifying suspects. License plates are golden, but so too are descriptions and photos of vehicles. Physical descriptions of suspects are also very helpful, particularly focusing on unique characteristics like tattoos, hair color and style and facial hair.