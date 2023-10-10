UND Gerald W. VandeWalle Courtroom Reopening Ceremony Oct. 23

The UND School of Law is hosting a reopening ceremony for the Gerald W. VandeWalle Courtroom on Monday October 23, 2023 in Grand Forks. Before its dedication to former Chief Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle on October 21, 2021, the courtroom was scheduled for a variety of renovations and upgrades, which have now been completed.
