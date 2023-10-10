Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Caesars Entertainment Inc. Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caesars Entertainment Inc. recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack that resulted in unauthorized access to its network in mid-August 2023, which impacted the personal information of potentially millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names and dates of birth, as well as Social Security Numbers, driver’s license information, or other government-issued identification numbers.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Caesars Entertainment Inc. related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Caesars Entertainment Inc., you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Caesars Entertainment Inc. that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

