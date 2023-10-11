1TCC ™ adds Dr. Geetha Rao, Seasoned Life Sciences Industry Regulatory and Quality Expert as Exec. Advisor, Compliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, the leading supply chain technology platform 1TCC™ announced the appointment of Dr. Geetha Rao to its leadership team as Executive Advisor, Compliance. Dr. Rao is a highly experienced life sciences industry regulatory and quality expert, specializing in compliance strategy for rapid commercialization, and is an internationally recognized expert on legal and regulatory aspects of medical technology safety and risk management.
Dr. Rao joins 1TCC™ while serving on multiple standards organizations for medical device interoperability and security and having previously served an invited expert at the behest of the FDA on international policy making bodies. She also serves in various advisory capacities at several leading academic institutions such as UCSF, Stanford University, the University of Chicago, and Ryerson University, Toronto and on the Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of Vivera Pharmaceuticals.
With a deep understanding of quality management processes within the life sciences sector, Dr. Rao will ensure each aspect of the 1TCC™ platform is optimized for excellence. Along with this, her ability to innovate and optimize processes will result in greater efficiencies and outstanding client experiences. With this, 1TCC™ continues to hold their position as the forerunner in delivering capital efficient supply chains and driving long term client success.
Dr. Rao said “I could not be more pleased to be joining 1TCC as an executive advisor for compliance. I look forward to joining a company that excels in supply chain and inventory management with its integrated 1TCC platform. My goal is to elevate the standards of excellence in every facet of our operations.”
1TCC™ CEO and co-founder Sanjay Bonde said “We cannot be more delighted to have Dr. Geetha Rao, an internationally recognized expert on legal and regulatory aspects of the pharmaceutical, LifeSciences, and medical technology industries, to help drive and bolster 1TCC’s safety, quality and risk management.”
About 1TCC™
1TCC™ delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC™’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC™, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
