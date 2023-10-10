SRS Real Estate Partners Expands Industrial Services to Florida

Veteran Three-Person Industrial Team Joins SRS and Establishes New Miami Office

Dallas, TX, United States, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners today announced an expansion of its industrial services to Miami with the addition of a veteran three-person team. Wayne Schuchts will lead SRS’ industrial practice in Florida and is joined by Andrew Lehrer and Michael Palmer. The team will focus on representing owners, tenants, and investors of industrial property throughout Florida.

“The addition of this team and the creation of a Miami office will be a game changer in Florida for SRS,” said Chris Maguire, SRS Chairman and CEO. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to enhance our capabilities in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, and adding this seasoned industrial team will make a significant impact in the state.”

This is the second industrial team to join SRS in the last month. In early September the company announced a significant expansion that included new team members in Atlanta and Southern California.

“Wayne, Andrew and Michael are a fantastic addition to our industrial team,” said Brant Landry, SRS Industrial Managing Principal. “They have an extensive track record throughout Florida providing exceptional services for their clients, and they give SRS a strong presence in the state. Wayne and I worked together at the Staubach Company previously and I’m looking forward to teaming up with him again.”

Schuchts, previously a partner at Avison Young, joins SRS as Managing Principal and brings more than three decades of commercial real estate experience. Specializing in industrial property transactions for institutional investors and corporate users, he has negotiated more than $5 billion and 12 million square feet of transactions, including 60-plus transactions involving properties greater than 100,000 square feet.

“The opportunity to partner with Brant again as well as Chris Maguire and the rest of the SRS team to lead the industrial practice in Florida is the perfect fit,” said Schuchts. “The culture, client-first mindset and high-level professionals at SRS provide the ideal platform to serve best-in-class clients.”

Lehrer joins SRS as a Vice President with the industrial team. He was previously with Flagler Global Logistics, the largest industrial developer in Florida. With almost 20 years of commercial real estate experience, Lehrer has been involved in more than $2 billion in transactions and has handled 11 million square feet of institutional product for landlords. His experience includes build-to-suits, master-planned business park leasing, third-party logistics, sale-leasebacks, manufacturing facilities, and cold storage properties. He focuses on tenant and landlord representation, as well as advising developers in South Florida.

Palmer also joins SRS as a Vice President in industrial. He previously worked with Schuchts at Avison Young. Palmer has seven years of commercial real estate experience, specializing in industrial property transactions on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and corporate occupiers. He earned his SIOR designation and CCIM designation in 2018.

SRS Industrial was formed in April 2022 when Managing Principal Brant Landry and a team of industrial specialists joined SRS to help the firm expand on its retail foundation and offer more extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners and investors.

The SRS Industrial team works directly with retailers, distributors and manufacturing companies to support their evolving needs for industrial space, while also serving more traditional industrial clients through tenant and owner services, capital markets, and development services. The team has logged more than 1,000 transactions totaling $92.8 billion in transaction value.

