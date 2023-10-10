Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Oct. 11, 2023

MARYLAND, October 10 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

HHS Committee will receive an annual review of Health and Human Services boards, committees and commissions

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8:30 a.m. for an annual review of Health and Human Services boards, committees and commissions.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

Annual Review of HHS Boards, Committees and Commissions

Review: The HHS Committee will meet with the chairs of the Department of Health and Human Services' advisory boards, committees and commissions to discuss policy priorities on Oct. 11 and 12. HHS Committee Chair Albornoz invited the chairs to attend these meetings and requested that they identify their top two policy priorities. The work session will provide an opportunity to discuss policy priorities of mutual concern.

The African American Health Program, Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Advisory Council, Asian American Health Initiative (AAHI), Commission on Health, Interagency Commission on Homelessness, Latino Health Initiative, Mental Health Advisory Committee, Montgomery Cares Advisory Board and Victim Services Advisory Board will present to the HHS Committee on Oct. 11.

The Board of Social Services, Citizen Review Panel Advisory Group, Commission on Aging, Commission on Child Care, Commission on Children and Youth, Commission on Juvenile Justice, Commission on People with Disabilities, Commission on Veterans Affairs and Community Action Board will present to the HHS Committee on Oct. 12. The Intellectual and Development Disabilities Commission is not available to join the meeting.

