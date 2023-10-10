New chair appointed to Safety Standards Appeal Board

CANADA, October 10 - Following a merit-based recruitment process, Maureen Elizabeth Baird, KC, has been appointed for a three-year term as chair of the Safety Standards Appeal Board.

The Safety Standards Appeal Board is the independent tribunal established under the Safety Standards Act. The board hears appeals of decisions made under the act by provincial safety officers and managers. It also hears appeals of decisions made by the registrar of BC Housing – Licensing and Consumer Services under the Homeowner Protection Act.

Baird was appointed as vice-chair of the board in 2019 and was appointed acting chair of the board in May 2023. She holds a bachelor of commerce and a law degree from the University of Toronto and obtained her certificate in mediation at Harvard Law School. Baird is presently practising as senior counsel with the Vancouver law firm Fraser Litigation Group. In addition to practising law, she has extensive experience in administrative law, having advised regulators on all aspects of regulatory matters over her 40-year career.

Baird has served as an adjudicator with several provincial and federal tribunals, including the Mental Health Review Board, Civil Resolution Tribunal, Property Assessment Appeal Board, discipline committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C., and the Federal Pipeline Secretariat. She has also served as chair of the administrative law section of the Canadian Bar Association (nationally and the B.C. branch). Most recently, she served as the merit commissioner for British Columbia until February 2023, and is a part-time member on the Environmental Appeal Board, the Forest Appeals Commission and the Energy Resource Appeal Tribunal.

Baird’s term as chair of the Safety Standards Appeal Board starts on Nov. 26, 2023.

Learn More:

For information about the Safety Standards Appeal Board, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/ministries-organizations/boards-commissions-tribunals/safety-standards-appeal-board