When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 05, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 10, 2023 Product Type: Drugs

Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Products were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements Company Name: Family Dollar Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Over-the-Counter Drug and Medical Device products

Company Announcement

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail-level product recall of certain over-the-counter drugs and medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2023 through September 21, 2023. These items were sold at those stores between June 1, 2023 and October 4, 2023.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this voluntary recall. This recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

A list of the recalled products is attached. This recall goes to the retail store level. Not all of the products listed were sent to all stores.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers who purchased affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt. This recall only applies to the following 23 states as no Family Dollar stores in any of the other states received any products subject to this recall: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, ID, KS, LA, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, and WY.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

List of Recall Products