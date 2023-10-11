TeamLogic IT Saint Petersburg Achieves Multiple Award Recognitions including #504 in INC 5000

TeamLogic IT Saint Petersburg Achieves Multiple Recognitions Including Top Volume Award, Rankings in INC 5000, TBBJ Fast50, and TBBW Apogee Awards Finalist

I'm immensely proud of our team's achievements and recognition. These honors underscore our tedious commitment to IT service excellence and innovation.” — Don Zurbrick, President of TeamLogicIT Saint Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamLogic IT Saint Petersburg continues to make waves in the industry by not only being honored with a Top Volume award by TeamLogic Inc. but also securing a spot on the prestigious INC 5000 list, the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast50, and having president Don Zurbrick named as a finalist for the Tampa Bay Business and Wealth’s Apogee awards.

Ranked at No. 504 in the INC 5000 and No. 10 in the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast50, TeamLogic IT Saint Petersburg is being recognized for their impressive growth in the IT sector. These accolades come in addition to ranking as one of the top 10 revenue-generating businesses in the entire franchise network of 270+ for 2022. They clinched the No. 5 spot nationwide and stood out as No. 1 in Florida. The Top Volume award was presented to Don Zurbrick at the annual Owners Summit in September.

Out of 200 submissions in the TBBW Apogee awards, Don was chosen as one of the 48 finalists. This recognition further underscores his leadership and contributions to the business community in the Tampa Bay area.

Offering a range of services including managed IT, cutting-edge security solutions, cloud services, staff training, and industry IT best practices, TeamLogic IT has a strong presence throughout the United States, with a special emphasis on the Tampa Bay area.

Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic Inc., praised the achievements of TeamLogic IT Saint Petersburg, stating, “Top Volume award recipients are leaders in our network who consistently demonstrate their commitment to business growth through innovation, hard work, and exceptional customer service. With their recent rankings in the INC 5000, Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast50, and Don's recognition as a finalist in the TBBW Apogee awards, it's evident that their dedication is paying off. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Don and his entire team for these outstanding accomplishments. We are honored to have them as part of our network.”

TeamLogic IT - The Difference Maker