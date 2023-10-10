Pacific Partnership 2023 Returns to Papua New Guinea

Returning to Papua New Guinea following last year’s visit to Kimbe, Pacific Partnership enables participants to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships in Papua New Guinea. Engagements for this year’s mission are scheduled to take place across Port Moresby and Wewak.

At the invitation of Papua New Guinea, Pacific Partnership’s mission is to conduct tailored humanitarian and civic preparedness activities in areas such as engineering, disaster response, public health, and Papua New Guinea outreach events. This year’s mission, featuring nearly 1500 personnel, was a joint effort on behalf of Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Pacific Partnership empowers nations to enhance their infrastructure and ability to respond to disaster emergencies,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, mission commander. “I am proud to announce our return to Papua New Guinea following last year’s success, and to exchange valuable knowledge, skills, and relationships that will endure long after the mission departs.”

While in Papua New Guinea, Pacific Partnership 2023 will provide tailored medical care focusing on subject-matter exchanges and community education, conduct repairs at a local schoolhouse, and knowledge exchanges with exercises covering disaster response and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, accompanied by a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force singer, will perform in a variety of community engagements.

“The Papua New Guinea Defense Force is looking forward to collaborating with the U.S. Navy and our allies to conduct another successful round of Pacific Partnership,” said Col. Craig Solomon, Papua New Guinea Defense Force Chief of Force Preparation. “Our countries are bonded by a common interest in promoting a stable and secure Indo-Pacific by working to enhance readiness for potential hazards and responses.”

As part of PP23, the mission team will conduct missions throughout Southeast Asia and the South Pacific Islands.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, www.instagram.com/pacific_partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LGWP. Pacific Partnership public affairs can be reached via email at publicaffairs.pp23@gmail.com.