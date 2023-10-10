Introducing EmployNext: A locally responsive, outcomes-focused employment program in Kingston-Pembroke

KINGSTON-PEMBROKE, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Canada Inc. (Serco), leading a consortium with Deloitte Canada and Thrive Career Wellness, is pleased to announce the launch of EmployNext, a locally responsive, outcomes-based employment services program for jobseekers and employers across the Kingston-Pembroke region of Ontario, Canada.

EmployNext falls within the Government of Ontario’s vision to enhance and integrated the province’s employment services programs, overseen by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. The program’s primary focus is to empower job seekers across the entire spectrum of employment readiness by providing them with upskilling and job matching opportunities to achieve meaningful long-term careers.

“We recognized the need to establish a distinct brand, separate from Serco, with a singular focus on employment services,” said Natasha McLean, Vice President of Serco Canada Inc. “This strategic move underscores our consortium’s unwavering dedication to local communities, job seekers, and employers. Our aim in creating this independent brand is to symbolize our resolute commitment to ushering in a new era of accessible and impactful employment services in the local communities we serve. We are so excited to continue our collaboration efforts with local organizations and service providers to enhance employment outcomes and build a brighter future together.”

Beginning October 1st, 2023, EmployNext will amplify its presence in the Kingston-Pembroke Catchment Area, working hand in hand with the local community and key partners. The goal is to build upon the existing employment services delivery network and enhance employment outcomes for both job seekers and employers in the region. We are committed to achieving this by representing our extensive network of partners, service providers, cutting-edge technology, and services as one unified and seamless experience to facilitate employment opportunities that lead to personal growth, community development, and lasting success.

In the coming months, EmployNext will provide job seekers and employers in the Kingston-Pembroke catchment area with:

A People-First Approach: We prioritize the well-being and success of individuals and communities above all else. Our services are designed with people’s needs and aspirations in mind.

Availability to All: EmployNext is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. We provide equal opportunities for all jobseekers and employers.

Ease of Use: Our program is committed to simplifying the employment process. We offer intuitive, user-friendly suite of self-serve tools and resources that make navigating the job market straightforward.

Credibility and Trust: EmployNext is a service you can rely on. We build trust through transparency, reliability, and delivering on our promises.

Community Immersion: We are deeply embedded in the communities we serve. EmployNext actively engages with local organizations, partners, and stakeholders to ensure our services meet the unique needs of each community.

Continuity: EmployNext provides ongoing support to individuals and employers. We don’t just connect people with jobs; we foster long-lasting career success.

EmployNext is more than just a program; it’s a commitment to transformation. With EmployNext, the future of employment services in the Kingston-Pembroke region is brighter than ever. The community can expect a more accessible, efficient, and effective system that empowers job seekers and benefits the local economy. Together with our partners and the community, we look forward to making a meaningful impact.

