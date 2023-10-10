Pharmaceutical industry strives to contribute over $20 billion to Việt Nam’s GDP by 2045

VIETNAM, October 10 -

HÀ NỘI — The national strategy for developing Việt Nam's pharmaceutical industry targets that by 2045, the pharmaceutical industry will be contributing over US$20 billion to Việt Nam's GDP.

This is the main goal of the National Strategy for developing Việt Nam's pharmaceutical industry for the period to 2030 and vision to 2045 under Decision No.1165/QĐ-TTg signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà.

Accordingly, Việt Nam strives to become a high-value pharmaceutical production centre in the region by 2030. The pharmaceutical sector will receive technology transfer, and produce at least 100 original brand-name drugs, vaccines, and biological products, including similar biological products and some drugs that Việt Nam has not yet produced.

Việt Nam has set a target to achieve level three certification or higher from the World Health Organisation on the capacity of State management agencies for pharmaceutical chemicals, while maintaining and enhancing WHO certification on the capacity of State management agencies State regulation of vaccines.

The health sector will also seek to sustainably maintain that 100 per cent of drug businesses meet good practice standards; 100 per cent of drug testing facilities, vaccine testing and biological products meet good laboratory practice (GLP) standards; and 20 per cent of drug manufacturing facilities meet EU-GMP, PICs-GMP or equivalent standards.

The pharmaceutical industry also strives to have 30 per cent of generic drugs with circulation registration papers assessed as bioequivalent; and 100 per cent of drugs circulating on the market fully monitored and managed for effectiveness and safety according to regulations of the Ministry of Health. All medical examination and treatment facilities have organised medicine use activities and implemented clinical pharmacy activities.

In the Government's vision to 2045, domestically produced drugs will meet domestic demand and increase export value, deeply integrating into the global supply chain. Việt Nam will proactively produce specialised drugs, new drugs, original brand name drugs, vaccines, biological products and medicinal ingredients.

The pharmaceutical sector will have original brand-name drugs from domestic medicinal sources that are researched, produced and copyrighted. The system of testing, drug distribution, clinical pharmacy, drug information and pharmacovigilance will be at the same level as advanced countries in the world.

The strategy also sets a goal of 100 per cent of drugs will be provided promptly for disease prevention and treatment needs by 2030. — VNS