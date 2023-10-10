Governor Abbott Asserts Enduring Support Of Israel At Solidarity Gathering In Austin

TEXAS, October 10 - October 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night asserted Texas’ enduring support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people at a solidarity gathering for Israel at the Congregation Agudas Achim on the Dell Jewish Community Campus in Austin. Following acts of war committed against Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas, the Governor again firmly denounced the violence against America's strongest ally in the Middle East and pledged Texas’ steadfast support of Israel’s right to defend itself, as well as enhanced public safety measures for the Jewish community in Texas.

“Texas joins the world in grieving for Israel, and hearts are weeping throughout Israel but also all across Texas because of the horrific attack on Israel, which must be called what it is: an act of war to which Israel has the right of self-defense, for which there is no expiration date,” said Governor Abbott. “Innocent children at a music festival were gunned down. Seniors were slaughtered and kidnapped. Americans are among the lives lost in the deadly attack that has killed more Jews than any attack since the Holocaust. Let me be clear—Texas stands with Israel in its right to defend itself against the war criminals who unleashed this mayhem. Texas wants to make sure that the Jewish community and Israeli community in Texas knows what the State of Texas is doing. Texas took action today to support the Israeli and Jewish communities.”

The Governor was joined at the solidarity gathering by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Austin Council Member Alison Alter, Rabbi Neil Blumofe, Rabbi Daniel Septimus, iACT Representative Ajit Giani, and other faith leaders and local officials.

Yesterday, Governor Abbott announced over $4 million of additional funding from the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) to provide enhanced security for Jewish organizations such as synagogues and schools across Texas. The Governor also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to coordinate with local partners and federal intelligence agencies on heightened public safety measures across the state. Additionally, the Governor issued an Executive Order directing all Texas state agencies to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas.

Governor Abbott ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor those who lost their lives, including American citizens, during the acts of war carried out against Israel and its people by Hamas.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to ensure Texas maintains a strong and supportive relationship with Israel, including: