The European Commission announces an urgent review of its financial assistance for Palestine

The Commission unequivocally condemns the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel over the weekend. Following these events, the Commission is announcing today that it is launching an urgent review of the EU’s assistance for Palestine.

In addition to the existing safeguards, the objective of this review is to ensure that no EU funding indirectly enables any terrorist organization to carry out attacks against Israel.

The Commission will equally review if, in light of the changed circumstances on the ground, its support programmes to the Palestinian population and to the Palestinian Authority need to be adjusted.

The Commission will carry out this review as soon as possible and coordinate with Member States and partners any follow up action necessary.

In the meantime, as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments.

This review does not concern humanitarian assistance provided under European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

Source European Commission - Oct 10, 23

Politics


