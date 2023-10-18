Better Days Treatment Center In Anaheim, A Licensed And Accredited Rehab Center, Launches An Array Of Specialist Detox And Drug Rehab Options

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a licensed and accredited rehab center in Anaheim, California, has announced the launch of an array of specialist Detox and drug rehab options that use a combination of treatment strategies, including dual-diagnosis, MAT (Medication Assisted Treatment) and reality-based recovery.

The selection of specialist detox and drug rehab options provided at Better Days Treatment Center are personalised to each patient’s specific needs and addiction, as well as offering targeted one on one therapy and group therapy opportunities to help patients overcome their addiction and achieve long-term sobriety.

A spokesperson from Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim, California, said, “No two substance abuse problems are entirely alike. So why should they be treated the same? At Better Days, we provide targeted treatments for a wide variety of substance abuse and mental health problems. Even better, we personalize each of these treatments to ensure that every patient receives the exact type of support that they need to start getting better.”

The first step in a patient’s recovery from substance abuse is to undergo detox. This is where patients will be monitored and supported by a team of medical professionals to ensure they safely get through any withdrawal symptoms and cravings without relapsing or getting hurt. After this, patients can choose from a range of specialist drug rehab programs, including:

Heroin, Fentanyl, and Opioid Abuse

One of the specialist Drug Rehab options at Better Days Treatment Center is to treat patients specifically for Heroin, Fentanyl, and Opioid Abuse.

These are two of the most dangerous substances a person can abuse; namely, Fentanyl is responsible for more overdose deaths than any other substance in the United States.

Prescription Pill Addiction

Prescription drug abuse refers to using prescription medication in ways that weren’t intended by the doctor who gave them to the patient. Pain killers, such as Oxycontin and Percocet, are two of the most commonly abused prescription pills, but there are many different medications that can be used improperly. These include anti-anxiety medications, sedatives, and stimulants, just to name a few.

Prescription drug abuse can disrupt a patient’s life and threaten both their short and long-term health. Better Days Treatment Center has an expert team to help patients receive the support they need to turn the corner towards a brighter tomorrow.

At Better Days Treatment Center, patients who are struggling with a cocaine addiction can receive help at the facility’s specialist drug Rehab Center. The experienced team can then help them with any side effects or symptoms, such as weight loss, social isolation, changes in sleeping and eating patterns, and loss of interest in things that once brought joy, as well as assisting them in beating their addiction.

Methamphetamine Addiction

Methamphetamine is another substance that’s commonly abused in the United States. It’s highly addictive and can be seriously damaging to an individual’s health. Some of the symptoms of meth abuse include:

Hyperactivity

Skin sores

Rapid eye movement

Reduced appetite

Agitation

Rotting teeth

Extreme weight loss

Quitting methamphetamine can be very tough for someone to do on their own. This is because doing so will lead to intense cravings and withdrawal symptoms that can be tough to manage. Instead of trying to white-knuckle recovery by themselves, patients should reach out to Better Days Treatment Center. The leading rehab center in Anaheim, California, will provide patients with the help that they need to regain control of their lives by defeating their methamphetamine addiction.

