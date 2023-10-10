Permutable AI Offers an Initial Glimpse of GreenProof Framework Exposing Sustainability Claims in Financial Sector
Permutable AI's Greenwashing Framework reveals financial sector sustainability insights using advanced AI, fostering transparency and accountability.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Permutable AI, a respected authority in sustainable market intelligence, has published significant findings from its proprietary Greenwashing Framework. Developed in collaboration with global regulatory entities, this disclosure holds profound implications for the corporate world.
Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Permutable AI has conducted a rigorous analysis of recent claims made by various businesses, with a specific focus on the financial sector with the aim of uncovering the veracity of these companies' sustainability efforts.
Within Permutable AI’s proprietary Greenwashing Framework, several prominent companies within the financial services sector have undergone thorough examination. Here is an overview of their assessment. Companies with the lowest scores in the analysis were identified as potential cases of greenwashing:
JP Morgan Chase: 0.819
Scotiabank Chile: 0.764
Invesco Ltd: Final Score: 0.738
AIB Group plc: 0.688
Bank of Ireland: 0.498
Diversa Trustees: 0.318
Deutsche Bank: 0.283
BlackRock: 0.253
Permutable’s AI-driven analysis has identified two primary forms of greenwashing: overt misrepresentation and the use of vague, misleading claims. Deutsche Bank and BlackRock fall within the former category, whereas Diversa Trustees inclines towards the latter.
Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable AI, underscores the profound significance of the company’s GreenProof framework, stating, "The framework highlights the critical importance of transparency, unambiguous claims, and authentic commitment to sustainability in today's business climate. As consumers increasingly embrace environmentally conscious practices and stringent regulations targeting greenwashing come into force, it is imperative for businesses to steadfastly uphold the tenets of corporate responsibility and sustainability."
He adds, "By ensuring that companies are held accountable for their claims, we collectively advocate for a more transparent and sustainable corporate ecosystem, further reinforcing the principles of responsible and ethical investing."
Permutable AI's imminent objective is to secure funding for the advancement of this framework into an accessible, user-friendly tool tailored to diverse stakeholders, ranging from discerning consumers to astute investors. The company’s aspiration is to democratise access to its greenwashing detection solution, equipping individuals and organisations with the insights needed to make informed decisions while championing authenticity and sustainability.
Website : https://www.permutable.ai
Talya Stone
Permutable AI
email us here