NA leader asks Hậu Giang Province for highest possible results this year

HẬU GIANG, VIETNAM, October 10 - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on October 10 requested the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang to focus on effective development to contribute to the realisation of national targets this year.

Addressing a meeting with the Hậu Giang Party Committee’s Standing Board during a tour of some Mekong Delta provinces, Huệ said he was impressed with the strong development of Hậu Giang, which he described as a “bright spot” of Việt Nam’s economic panorama thanks to a growth rate continuously higher than the national average.

Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased 3.28 per cent in 2021 (compared to the national average of 2.56 per cent), 13.94 per cent in 2022 (the highest it has ever recorded, and the fourth highest in the country), and 13.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2023 (the fastest pace nationwide). Per capita income has risen by over 15 per cent annually, statistics show.

The NA leader applauded the improvements in the business and investment climate, infrastructure and expressway development, cultural and educational aspects, poverty reduction (by 1.44 per cent per year), health care (especially in COVID-19 prevention and control), social security, and people’s life quality.

He highly valued the province’s performance in defence and security, social order and safety protection, the Party and political system building, and the promotion of the effectiveness of its NA deputies’ delegation and all-level People’s Councils and People’s Committees.

He voiced strong support for Hậu Giang’s plan to build 1,400 houses for the needy.

However, Huệ pointed out that the local economy remained small while per capita income was still lower than the national average. The province needed to promote faster and more sustainable growth and strive to become an industrial production and logistics centre in the Mekong Delta by 2050.

Demanding industrialisation and urbanisation be based on local capabilities and environmental friendliness, the top legislator demanded Hậu Giang speed up infrastructure development, particularly transport facilities connecting it with others in the Mekong Delta, take measures to help persons working in agriculture seek jobs in other sectors as the economic structure changes, and develop high-quality human resources.

As there are only a few months of 2023 left, Hậu Giang must exert all-out efforts to maintain growth and focus on development to help with the realisation of the country’s targets, he added.

On this occasion, he witnessed the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex)’s presentation of VNĐ5 billion (nearly US$204,900) in financial support for the building of 100 houses for poor households in the province. VNA/VNS