Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Warns People Looking to Rent in Saskatchewan About Ongoing Rental Scams

CANADA, October 10 - Released on October 10, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns residents about a rental scam currently taking place in the province.

"Rental scammers are inventive and unscrupulous," FCAA Insurance and Real Estate Division Executive Director Jan Seibel said. "One type of online scam that we are seeing is where fake landlords lure unwary would-be renters with pictures of properties they don't actually own. It's important to watch for red flags and make sure you are dealing with a legitimate person."

In these types of cases, fraudsters posing as landlords have been targeting hopeful tenants by creating fake listings. The "landlord" does not own the property, and the photos on the rental advertisement are typically downloaded from legitimate real estate websites. The fraudster asks the tenants to sign a fake lease agreement and send a payment, ostensibly to cover rent for the first month and provide a security deposit. Once the payment is received the fraudulent landlord disappears and either the victim does not receive access to the property or, in some extreme cases, a locksmith is contacted who grants access to the property causing issues for both the victim of the fraudulent rental agreement and the actual property owners.

Residents looking to find a rental property in Saskatchewan should exercise caution and vet both the persons with whom they are dealing and the properties they are considering. Some tips to ensure that the rental is legitimate include:

Meeting the landlord in person (being unavailable to meet in person is a significant red flag) or at least via phone call.

Always inspecting the property first and ensuring that the address represents the actual property. Whenever possible request to tour the premises with the landlord.

Being wary if the landlord requests money right away, without doing a background check or having a formal rental agreement in place. Security deposits and rental payments should never be paid until you have seen the rental property.

Ensuring that the rental price is in keeping with the going rate in the area. As with many other types of scams, if something seems too good to be true it generally is.

A legitimate landlord will be forthcoming with information about the rental process, ask questions and make sure to get clear information.

For more information, please visit fcaa.gov.sk.ca

For information regarding the rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords, please visit the Office of Residential Tenancies page at Saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Margherita VittorelliFinancial and Consumer Affairs AuthorityReginaPhone: 306-798-4160Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca