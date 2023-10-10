SecureSpace Self Storage Opens New Self-Storage Facility in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage is pleased to announce the opening of its newest facility, SecureSpace Downtown Los Angeles, located on Essex Street, just outside the bustling Fashion District in Los Angeles, California.

Strategically positioned with frontage along Interstate 10, where over 275,000 vehicles per day travel past the Los Angeles skyscrapers between Santa Monica and Central Los Angeles, the newly built Class A self-storage facility offers residents easy access and convenient storage solutions in one of the densest areas of LA. With a three-mile trade area population of over 480,000, SecureSpace Downtown Los Angeles is perfectly situated to serve this thriving community, and is one of just three storage facilities located within one mile of downtown. Currently, the three-mile radius supply sits at 2.3 sqft/capita, well below the national average of 7.0.

“Our location within this desirable area, coupled with the visibility from the I-10 and proximity to downtown skyscrapers, allows this facility to serve a wide variety of customers in a very dense area,” said Paul Brown, Partner at SecureSpace. “SecureSpace Self Storage is thrilled to be a part of the Downtown LA community and provide customers with state-of-the-art, climate-controlled storage solutions.”

SecureSpace Downtown Los Angeles offers four stories and 99,009 square feet of space, with climate-controlled units ranging in size from 5’x5’ to 10’x30’ and easy elevator access.

The property's leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free WiFi, an open-concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs.

All SecureSpace locations feature a state-of-the-art security system monitored by in-store staff and our offsite security team to ensure maximum visibility. This location provides a smart keypad to ensure controlled visits to the facility.

Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures and video of the facility, and rent a unit online without stepping foot inside. For additional information, they can also call (877) 399-0319 to speak with a friendly SecureSpace agent.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Redondo Beach, CA, is one of the fastest growing Self Storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that its customers can count on in any store they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.

Aaron Kushner SecureSpace Self Storage (866) 521-8292 press@securespace.com