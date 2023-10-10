Submit Release
Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff to Honor the Lives Lost in Israel

Governor Ned Lamont

10/10/2023

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff to Honor the Lives Lost in Israel

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags lowered to half-staff in recognition and in mourning of the lives lost from the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, which have killed hundreds of people, most of them civilians.

Flags should be lowered effective immediately and remain lowered through sunset on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“These attacks in Israel are dehumanizing, vicious, and abhorrent, and we indisputably condemn these acts of terrorism against innocent civilians,” Governor Lamont said. “Our hearts break for those facing this terror. Connecticut stands in solidarity with the people of Israel, and we are praying for lasting peace for the entire region.”

