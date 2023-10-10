Submit Release
Lamons Introduces New Hydrogen Gasket

The proven gasket focuses on reliability and safety of maintaining a tight seal for hydrogen applications

Houston, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamons® launched today the CorrLock gasket to address the need for reliable and safe sealing solutions for the hydrogen market. The PFAS-free solution is based on the field-proven CorruKamm gasket and made with a dual seal for less downtime, improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings.

“The CorrLock gasket will change the industry standard for hydrogen and industrial gas applications,” said Marc Roberts, CEO, Lamons. “We custom designed this gasket to go above and beyond the industry and environmental standards for leak rates, performance and temperature ratings to provide our customers with a superior product as they continue through the energy transition.”

The CorrLock gasket can withstand temperatures from -253°C (-423°F) to 260°C (500°F).

For more technical specifications and to learn more about the CorrLock gasket visit, www.lamons.com.

About Lamons

Lamons is one of the leading gasket, bolt, and hose assembly manufacturers in the world. For 75 years, our mission has been to provide industry-leading safety sealing and attachment solutions through our quality, engineered products, technical know-how, and exceptional support, training, and services. We are still doing that today with 20 branches across the globe. We stand ready to support your operations 24/7/365. Let’s build the future together. To learn more, visit Lamons.com.

Megan Decker
megan.decker@lamons.com
713.982.5600
Lamons CorrLock Gasket for Hydrogen Applications

The Lamons CorrLock gasket focuses on the reliability and safety of maintaining a tight seal in hydrogen applications. As we step into the energy transition, these gaskets are becoming more in-demand for critical sealing.

