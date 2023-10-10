Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2023

Milwaukee, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  September   YTD - September Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Sep 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 12,624 13,607 -7.2   125,047 140,821 -11.2 97,269
  40 < 100 HP 5,297 5,727 -7.5   45,660 49,443 -7.7 39,961
  100+ HP 2,559 2,378 7.6   19,507 18,109 7.7 11,039
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 20,480 21,712 -5.7   190,214 208,373 -8.7 148,269
4WD Farm Tractors 528 247 113.8   3,064 2,138 43.3 753
Total Farm Tractors 21,008 21,959 -4.3   193,278 210,511 -8.2 149,022
Self-Prop Combines 896 904 -0.9   5,694 4,546 25.3 1,884

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

