eHealth Exchange Unveils Exciting Agenda for 2023 Annual Meeting

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Exchange, one of the nation’s oldest and largest health information networks, is thrilled to announce the agenda for its highly anticipated 2023 Annual Meeting scheduled to take place on November 14th in San Diego, CA. This year’s event promises to be a captivating blend of thought leadership, innovation and collaboration among healthcare and health IT professionals, government partners, and health information exchange stakeholders nationwide.



In the morning keynote, Aneesh Chopra, first chief technology officer of the United States and author, will deliver an inspiring presentation called Innovation: Buzz Word or Action Word. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the first chief information officer of the United States (’09-’12) and the fourth Virginia secretary of technology (’06-’09) and author of this 2014 book, “Innovative State: How New Technologies can Transform Government” as he shares his thoughts on innovation in health IT.

As a candidate Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) under the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s (ONC’s) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), eHealth Exchange will spend ample time on its testing readiness, the implementation timeline, and the responsibilities and expectations for the future. Included is a session called Trickle Down TEFCA that pulls together panelists from four of nine regional and state health information exchanges (HIEs) who’ve expressed public intent to participate in the anticipated eHealth Exchange QHIN. As TEFCA go-live spreads from QHINs to Participants (such as HIEs) and Subparticipants (such as health systems), Moderator, Board Chair, and CEO of Civitas Networks for Health Lisa Bari will dive into the challenges, hopes, and expectations for these traditional users of health information exchange.

Other highlighted topics within public health include:

FHIR for Public Health: In 2023, more than a dozen network participants launched the FDA adverse events pilot on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®). Hear how new connections and use cases are going live in record time with the right mix of organizational priorities and technical simplicity.

What Public Health Wants: Panelists from federal and state public health agencies share their needs in health information exchange and how network participants can support this critical national infrastructure priority.

The day will round out with a closing keynote address by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Coordinator for Health Information Technology Micky Tripathi Ph.D., M.P.P. Dr. Tripathi will deliver an engaging talk on the progress made with TEFCA and the vision as the first candidate QHINs move toward designation and go-live later this year, along with his views on early participation.

In addition to the engaging keynote and informative sessions, the eHealth Exchange Annual Meeting will provide many networking opportunities for current and potential health information exchange partners:

To see the full agenda, visit https://ehealthexchange.org/2023-annual-meeting/. The eHealth Exchange Annual Meeting will be in-person at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA, on November 14, 2023.

About Aneesh Chopra

Aneesh Chopra is the president of CareJourney, an open data membership service building a trusted, transparent rating system for physicians, networks, facilities, and markets on the move to value. He served as the first U.S. chief technology officer under President Obama (’09-’12) and in 2014, authored, “Innovative State: How New Technologies can Transform Government.” He serves on the Board of the Health Care Cost Institute, the New Jersey Innovation Institute, and earned his MPP from Harvard Kennedy School and BA from The Johns Hopkins University.

About Micky Tripathi

Dr. Tripathi is the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he leads the formulation of the federal health IT strategy and coordinates federal health IT policies, standards, programs and investments. Dr. Tripathi has more than 20 years of experience across the health IT landscape. He most recently served as chief alliance officer for Arcadia, a healthcare data and software company focused on population health management and value-based care, the project manager of the Argonaut Project, an industry collaboration to accelerate the adoption of FHIR, and a board member of HL7, The Sequoia Project, the CommonWell Health Alliance, and the CARIN Alliance.

About the eHealth Exchange

The eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is among the oldest and largest health information networks in America and is most well known as the principal way the federal government shares data between agencies and with the private sector. The eHealth Exchange network, which is working in 75 percent of all U.S. hospitals, is leveraged by more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) technologies and 61 regional or state health information exchanges (HIEs). Four federal agencies (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other agencies. The eHealth Exchange supports the secure exchange of more than 120 million patient records annually. See: https://ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange.