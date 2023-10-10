Crestline Appoints Laura Mack, CPA, Senior Vice President of Accounting

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) today announced the appointment of Laura Mack as Senior Vice President of Accounting & Finance. Ms. Mack joins Crestline from American Campus Communities, Inc., Austin, Texas where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer.



“Laura brings more than 20 years of experience as a results-focused accounting leader across multiple industries including real estate, retail manufacturing and the internet domain space for both public and private entities,” said Carroll. “Laura shares Crestline’s commitment to creating partnerships with owners and investors, organizational development, and process improvement,” added Carroll.

In her new role at Crestline, Ms. Mack will oversee corporate accounting and finance as well as hotel accounting. She will be responsible for planning and directing the monthly accounting close including revenue recognition, managing cash flow requirements, overseeing A/R and A/P activities, ensuring adherence to solid internal controls, providing analytical insight and tracking performance metrics.

Ms. Mack holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Austin College in Sherman, Texas. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

Download image here: https://bit.ly/48JP2Gv

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 129 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,200 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222