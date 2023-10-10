Submit Release
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates National Pulled Pork Day

World’s largest barbecue brand offers guest $4.99 pulled pork sandwiches on October 12th

Dallas, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will once again treat barbecue lovers across the country to a fan favorite – pulled pork!

This Thursday, October 12th, the Texas-style barbecue brand will be celebrating National Pulled Pork Day by offering guests their famous Pulled Pork Sandwich for only $4.99. The popular menu item features slow-smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun. This deal will be available to guests, at participating locations, ordering in store, on Dickeys.com, or in the Dickey’s App found under the DEALS category.

“Here at Dickey’s, we love treating our guests to a sweet deal on special holidays,” says bLaura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey's Barbeceu Pit, Inc. “That's why we are thrilled each year to celebrate one of our favorite historical holidays, National Pulled Pork Day with barbecue enthusiasts from all over the country.”

Dickey’s National Pulled Pork Day deal is valid at participating locations nationwide for one day only on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

