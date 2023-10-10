Georgia: Fourth B2B Fair of Social Enterprises 2023 for socially-oriented businesses to take place with EU support

On 27 October, the B2B Social Enterprise Fair 2023 will take place in Tbilisi, bringing together representatives of social businesses for the fourth time.

About 50 social enterprises and more than 300 guests from over 100 companies will gather at the Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metekhi Palace Hotel.

The event is organised with the support of the European Union (EU) and the Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG).

The fair will provide an opportunity for representatives of large companies and social enterprises to establish close business ties.

Social enterprises will also have the opportunity to present their products or services, while the business sector will be able to learn how to make a positive social and environmental impact.

