Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,250 in the last 365 days.

Georgia: Fourth B2B Fair of Social Enterprises 2023 for socially-oriented businesses to take place with EU support

On 27 October, the B2B Social Enterprise Fair 2023 will take place in Tbilisi, bringing together representatives of social businesses for the fourth time. 

About 50 social enterprises and more than 300 guests from over 100 companies will gather at the Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metekhi Palace Hotel. 

The event is organised with the support of the European Union (EU) and the Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG).

The fair will provide an opportunity for representatives of large companies and social enterprises to establish close business ties. 

Social enterprises will also have the opportunity to present their products or services, while the business sector will be able to learn how to make a positive social and environmental impact.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Georgia: Fourth B2B Fair of Social Enterprises 2023 for socially-oriented businesses to take place with EU support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more