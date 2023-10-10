Submit Release
Moldova: Cahul and Ungheni regions develop investment portfolios with EU and UNDP support

The regions of Cahul and Ungheni in Moldova have developed portfolios of investment opportunities with the support of the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). 

The portfolios contain information and data on 40 business and investment projects in the regions within various fields, such as agriculture, tourism, trade, food industry, HoReCa, wine, light industry, industrial parks etc. Each investment profile contains general information about the business or project and the investment offer.

These portfolios will help attract investments and stimulate the economic development of Cahul and Ungheni, said Simion Berzoi, component manager from the EU-funded programme ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’, implemented by UNDP.

“Investment profiles are essential for entrepreneurs and investors as they contribute to more responsible financial decisions, efficient management of financial resources and the achievement of short- and long-term financial goals,” said Simion Berzoi. “They provide a structured way to plan, monitor and adapt investment strategies, which can have a significant positive impact on financial success.”

The investment portfolios for the regions of Cahul and Ungheni were prepared in Romanian, Russian, English, French, and German. They will be promoted nationally and internationally at exhibitions, diaspora events, etc. to raise and attract foreign investment in the two focal areas.

