Global Defoamers Market Size Demonstrates a Substantial 6.12% CAGR, Making Contributions to Elevated Production and Quality Control Costs

New York, United States, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defoamers are chemical additives that prevent the production of foam in industrial settings. Defoamers prevent macro-foam formation and significant air occlusions in waterborne formulations. Foams typically form when gas is dispersed in liquids during various industrial processes. “The global defoamers market size is projected to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period (2022–2030).,” stated by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers

The market for defoamers is expected to be driven by an increase in the use of paper-based products in the packaging sector over the forecast period. Additionally, there would be significant opportunities for market expansion due to the demand from subsectors like specialty paper, packaging paper, and industrial paper. It is anticipated that stringent regulations by governing bodies, particularly in developed countries, will challenge the market for defoamers. Manufacturers' constant effort to conform to increasingly stringent regulatory standards contributes significantly to the high costs associated with production and quality control.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder in the global defoamers market. Strong economic growth in the region has led to positive trends in key end-user industries, which reflect the market's steady growth. In addition to China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Australia are the leading contributors to the market's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Highlights

The silicone-based segment is the most dominant in the global defoamers market.

Based on application, the market is divided into pulp and paper, coatings, agrochemicals, water treatment, food and beverages, and others. The paper and pulp segment contributes the largest revenue share because the product's reduced paper breaking improves the efficiency of the paper machine.

The major players in the global defoamers market are:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Ashland Inc. Dow Corning Corporation Evonik Industries AG BASF SE Elementis Plc Clariant AG Eastman Chemical Company

Market News

May 2022- Ashland launched Polyclar™ brewbrite granules, a more straightforward solution for upstream clarification. Innovation provided clarification and stabilization in one product.

May 2022- Ashland introduced Vialose™ trehalose dihydrate, a high purity lyoprotectant and stabilizer for biologic medicines and other parenteral formulations.

Global Defoamers Market: Segmentation

By Product

Water-based

Oil-based

Silicone-based

Others

By Applications

Pulp and Paper

Coatings

Agrochemicals

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

