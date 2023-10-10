Madd Tatter’z Tattoo Parlor Brings Laser Tattoo Removal to Riverside, CA Featuring the Astanza Duality

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madd Tatter’z Tattoo Parlor is thrilled to bring their new and revolutionary laser tattoo removal service to Riverside, CA, and surrounding areas.



Madd Tatter’z Tattoo Parlor prides themselves on providing the highest quality service and always strives to offer the latest and most innovative technology. With their new laser service featuring the Astanza Duality, they can safely and effectively remove unwanted tattoos on all skin types.

Whether you’re looking to remove a small tattoo or a large body art piece, Madd Tatter’z has got you covered. Their team of highly trained and experienced technicians are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and have undergone extensive training to provide the best possible treatments for every client. They are readily available to answer questions and educate clients on the benefits of laser tattoo removal.

“Madd Tatter’z started as a tattoo parlor and we’re so excited to now offer tattoo and tattoo removal services,” says Alfred Zaragoza, owner of Madd Tatter’z Tattoo Parlor. “We understand that the decision to remove a tattoo can be daunting, which is why we are here to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible.”

Madd Tatter’z offers free consultations and is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all clients. If you’re in Riverside, San Bernardino, or the greater Los Angeles area looking to remove an unwanted tattoo, look no further than Madd Tatter’z Tattoo Parlor.

About Madd Tatter’z Tattoo Parlor

In addition to laser tattoo removal, Madd Tatter’z also offers a range of other services to cater to all tattoo needs. From custom designs to cover-ups, their team of talented artists can help you get the body art you’ve been looking for. So why wait? If you're considering removing a tattoo or getting a new one, their team of experts is ready to help. Contact them today to schedule your free consultation and take the first step towards a tattoo-free or ink-filled future.

Call Madd Tatter’z Tattoo Parlor today at (951) 977-9292 or visit their website at www.maddtatterz.com. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions. Madd Tatter’z Tattoo Parlor is located at 3688 Van Buren Boulevard Suite D, Riverside, California 92503.

About Astanza Laser

