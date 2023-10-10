Forbes Names Brunswick Corporation One of the World’s Best Employers for the Fourth Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill. , Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has been named to the 2023 Forbes World’s Best Employers list for the fourth consecutive year. Of the thousands of companies surveyed for this honor, Brunswick ranked in the top 30 percent overall of the 700 companies that made the final list.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for a fourth consecutive year on the Forbes World’s Best Employers list, which is a reflection of our global workforce of more than 18,000 employees and a testament to our Next Never Rests culture,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “This award is especially meaningful as it is a direct result of employee feedback, which highlights our commitment to cultivating an authentic culture where everyone brings their diverse perspectives to innovate and drive the future of marine technology.”

Forbes, together with market research company Statista, selected the World’s Best Employers for 2023 based on globally administered, independent surveys of more than 170,000 workers from 55 countries working part-time or full-time for multinational companies and institutions. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Receiving Forbes’ most prestigious international employer accolade for multiple years underscores Brunswick’s long-term commitment to fostering an inclusive culture and investing in rewarding careers for its exceptional employees around the globe. Brunswick’s dedication to its core values, has resulted in the Company being recognized for numerous employee accolades over the past eight months, including being named by Newsweek as one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies ; a Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and being recognized by Forbes in the top 10 percent of America’s Best Large Employers .

To view the full 2023 list of the Forbes World’s Best Employers, visit forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers .

