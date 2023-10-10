Industrial Laminating Machines Market to Exceed USD 848.5 million in 2031, Experiencing a 4.8% CAGR: TMR Report

Innovations in technology are projected to drive the global industrial laminating machines industry over the coming years. Key businesses are focused on rising opportunities, associations, and partnerships to reinforce their presence in this expanding industry.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The market for industrial laminating machines is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2031 , reaching US$ 848.5 million by the end of 2031.



The global industrial laminating machines market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand from various sectors like packaging, and printing. Industrial laminating machines are used to bond together different layers of materials, enhancing durability, strength, and visual appeal.

Industrial laminating machines find widespread applications in industries producing flexible packaging, labels, banners, and promotional materials. One of the key drivers of this market is the growing emphasis on product aesthetics and durability.

Industries are increasingly adopting laminated materials to enhance their products' visual appeal, protect them from external factors, and improve overall quality.

The rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions has led to innovations in the laminating process, promoting the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Technological advancements, including automation and digitalization, are transforming the industrial laminating sector.

Smart laminating machines equipped with advanced control systems and precision engineering are becoming prevalent, increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

The global industrial laminating machines market is poised for continuous expansion and innovation as industries continue to prioritize quality and efficiency.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market was valued at US$ 562.3 million in 2022.

In 2022, the wet laminating machine segment held a market share of 40%.

The market in North America is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% until 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to secure a CAGR of 5% until 2031.

North America held a market share of 30% of the global market in 2022.



Global Industrial Laminating Machines Market- Key Drivers and Trends

Environmental concerns are driving the market toward eco-friendly laminating solutions.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing laminating machines that support the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials, aligning with global sustainability goals and meeting the demand for greener packaging alternatives.

There is a trend toward customization and diversification in laminated products. Industrial laminating machines are being adapted to handle a variety of materials and sizes.

Customization capabilities are crucial as industries require tailored solutions for unique applications, fostering market growth and innovation.

Wet laminating machines are in high demand around the world because they are frequently employed for laminating paper, film, and aluminum foil.



Regional Landscape of the Industrial Laminating Machines Market

Asia Pacific is projected to make up for a huge percentage of the global marketplace owing to the region's developing market in China and India. In response to the expansion of the wrapping and automobile sectors, these nations have a high need for industrial lamination machines.





North America and Europe, which have developed automobile and pharmaceutical sectors, are likewise estimated to be important markets. As an outcome, they have substantial revenue generation potential.



Competitive Landscape

The industrial laminating machines market boasts intense competition with key players like Black Bros. Co., Comexi Group, D&K Group, Inc., Faustel, Inc., FRIMO Group GmbH, Graphco Inc., HMT Manufacturing, Inc, Karl Menzel Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co, KOMFI spol. s r. o., LONG NEW INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD, Monotech Systems Limited, Reliant Machinery Ltd., and Wenzhou Guangming Printing Machinery Co., Ltd.

Key players maintain their market position through extensive product offerings, technological advancements, and global reach. Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent, enhancing market consolidation.

Innovation remains a focal point, driving companies to develop advanced, efficient machines to meet diverse industrial needs. A focus on customer service and after-sales support is crucial for sustaining market competitiveness and ensuring long-term customer relationships.

Some key market developments in the market are as follows:

On November 10, 2022, Black Bros. Co. launched their over-stack panel feeder with engineering design and robotic-assisted operational enhancements. It increases efficiency and output while decreasing costs, allowing Black Bros. Co. to establish a solid presence in the worldwide laminating machines industry.





Comexi Group strengthened its footprint in the Middle East with the opening of a showroom at Madayn Plastic Company on January 3, 2022. Madayn Plastic recently purchased a Comexi F2 ML flexographic press as well as a Comexi ML2 Evolution laminator. These machines are going to be employed in the organization's new factory in Sohar.



Key Segments Covered

By Type Wet Laminating Machine Thermal Laminating Machine Dry Bond Laminating Machine

By Technology Infrared Technology Ultrasonic Technology

By Technique Hot Lamination Cold Lamination

By Operation Manual Semi-automated Automated

By Speed Low (Below 60 M/Min) Medium (60 M/Min – 200 M/Min) High (Above 200 M/Min)

By Paper Size Minimum (210X290mm) Average (540X780mm) Maximum (910X1080mm)

By Substrate Material Paper Film Foil Others (Silicone, Polyester, etc.)

By End-use Automotive Aerospace & Defense Medical Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Others (Packaging, Textile, etc.)

By Distribution Channel Direct Indirect

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



