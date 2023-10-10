Victor Avila for Texas (TX23) Named Hero Of The Month by VFAF Veterans for Trump October 2023

Victor Avila VFAF endorsement Victor Avila to lead tour of southern border for details contact caitcorrigan@protonmail.com Victor Avila "Agent Under Fire" book

Victor Avila VFAF endorsed congressional candidate for Texas district 23 (TX23) has been Named Hero Of The Month by VFAF announced Stan Fitzgerald

Victor Avila is an American hero who served our country with valor as a Supervisory Special Agent , we are honored to name him hero of the month” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President

SAN ANTONIO , TEXAS , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of Veterans for Trump Victor Avila is a retired Supervisory Special Agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeking the Republican nomination to represent Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.While on official assignment in Mexico, Special Agent Avila suffered multiple gunshot wounds and survived a violent ambush by the Mexican Los Zetas drug cartel where Special Agent Jaime Zapata tragically lost his life.ICE-HSI is responsible for investigating crimes pertaining to immigration, trade, customs, and border security that threaten the security of the American Homeland. While serving with ICE-HSI, Victor personally led criminal investigations of human traffickers, drug smugglers, and violent criminals.During his time with ICE-HSI, Victor also served as an accredited diplomat to Mexico, Spain, and Portugal. Victor advised these governments on complex and wide-ranging criminal investigations including narcotics trafficking, arms trafficking, human trafficking, financial violations, commercial fraud, and counterterrorism.Mr. Avila began his law enforcement career as a United States Probation Officer for the U.S. Courts and as a District Parole Officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at El Paso while focusing on the identity of Hispanic Americans along the border.Mr. Avila has been recognized for Excellence in Law Enforcement by the ICE Hispanic Agents Association; The Director’s Award for Operation in Plain Sight in Mexico; the Homeland Security Investigations Excellence in Public Service Award; The Valor Award by the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA); Medal of Valor for Outstanding Bravery by the National Latino Peace Officers Association; the Medal of Valor by the Hispanic American Command Officers Association (HAPCOA); and the NYPD Heroism Award by the Global Alliance of Hispanic Law Enforcement Professionals.Since retiring from ICE-HSI, Victor has remained a relentless advocate for border security, speaking across the United States. Victor also authored Agent Under Fire: A Murder and a Manifesto recounting the story of the 2011 ambush by Cartel hitmen and outlining a strategy to secure the border.Victor has been featured on FoxNews, Newsmax, Univision, OANN, Telemundo, and various Radio and Podcast interviews discussing border security, drug smuggling, human trafficking, and other subject matters in which he is considered an expert.Victor is a lifetime member of the NRA who set the world record for the longest handgun shot.For more information on Victor Avila visit : https://www.victoravilaforcongress.com/ The national Veterans organization will be hosting a trip to the Southern Border at Eagle Pass Texas bringing with them a film production crew. The event is scheduled for November 1st through the 4th 2023. Victor Avila will be leading tours of the border for event attendees. For inquiries about attending email caitcorrigan@protonmail.com https://www.kron4.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/659204794/victor-avila-tx23-to-lead-tours-of-the-southern-border-at-eagle-pass-texas-with-vfaf-veterans-for-trump/ The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

VICTOR AVILA with Stan Fitzgerald Veterans For Trump on DC Court dismissal of cartel murder charges