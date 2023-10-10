Modernizing Conservatorship Law to Better Help & Protect Californians Most in Need of Care

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 43 which significantly updates California’s conservatorship laws for the first time in more than 50 years. Californians experiencing serious mental illness or severe substance use disorder and most at-risk of harm to themselves can have a conservator appointed to direct their care – with continued protection of individual rights and increased transparency on data, equity, and outcomes.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed Senate Bill 43 (Eggman, D-Stockton) to modernize the state’s conservatorship laws for the first time in more than 50 years. The law updates the definition for those eligible for conservatorship to include people who are unable to provide for their personal safety or necessary medical care, in addition to food, clothing, or shelter, due to either severe substance use disorder or serious mental health illnesses. The Governor was joined by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman and mental health advocates and clinicians as he signed Senate Bill 43.

Governor Gavin Newsom: “California is undertaking a major overhaul of our mental health system. The mental health crisis affects us all, and people who need the most help have been too often overlooked. We are working to ensure no one falls through the cracks, and that people get the help they need and the respect they deserve.”



WHAT SENATE HEALTH COMMITTEE CHAIR SENATOR SUSAN EGGMAN SAID: “The LPS Act was adopted at a time when public policy was essentially to warehouse people that were mentally ill. The Act established strong and important civil liberty protections to ensure individual rights are protected. Like many things that are decades old, it has long been time to make some adjustments to the law to address the realities we are seeing today on our streets. SB 43 maintains the strong due process protections provided in the LPS Act, while expanding the criteria for making a “gravely disabled” determination, so that the most severely ill can get the help they need and the dignity they deserve. Over the last couple of years we have made critical investments and instituted important changes in our behavioral health laws, including the adoption of better data gathering requirements and, of course, the adoption of the CARE Act. Changing the LPS Act has been a glaring missing piece of the puzzle and I am so grateful to Governor Newsom, my colleagues in the legislature and our tremendous coalition of supporters for getting this across the finish line.”



WHY THIS MATTERS: Updating conservatorship laws and increasing transparency will provide county mental health departments, courts, family members, clinicians, and people with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders a more effective approach for delivering last-resort behavioral health care.