South Carolina releases 2023 Report Cards for schools

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee (EOC) released the 2023 SC School Report Cards at Kelly Edwards Elementary School in Williston, SC. The Report Cards, available at www.screportcards.com, highlight student performance information and other elements of school quality and effectiveness for the 2022-2023 school year.

Statewide, 22.5 percent of schools received an overall rating of Excellent, the highest rating in the state’s education accountability system, representing an almost two percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, half of all students in SC public schools are enrolled in a school with an overall rating of Excellent or Good.



State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver commented, “One of the greatest joys of this job is visiting schools like Kelly Edwards Elementary, to see firsthand how strong principal leadership – paired with high-quality curriculum and professional development for teachers – is building a culture of academic achievement and proving that all students can attain excellence. The faculty, staff, and students at Kelly Edwards are living proof of the progress that is possible with a clear vision and alignment of resources around what matters most: student success.”

She continued, “Looking forward, we must redouble our efforts to support early literacy using the Science of Reading, a strategy that we already see showing strong promise in SC’s ELA scores. We must also focus the same attention on boosting effective math materials and instruction. Our students will never get a second chance at their education, and our urgent priority must be equipping them with the foundational skills they need for success in school and life.”

"The performance of schools like Kelly Edwards Elementary is evidence that high academic standards, quality teaching, parental and community support, and a relentless focus on helping students get what they need each day to thrive are critical components to success,” stated April Allen, EOC Chair.

“It takes each of us committing to believing in the potential of all children who walk into SC classrooms; they are all likely success stories, and it is up to all of us to help get them there.”

While SCDE and EOC officials are encouraged to see continued progression from schools that rebounded from the challenges brought on by the pandemic, specifically citing the gains in English Language Arts scores, they stress that there is much work ahead for all students.

Allen noted that more than half of SC students are not meeting grade level standards in math, an area that she states will be a priority of the legislative committee she chairs.

“The Report Card release also shows us that we continue to do a good job graduating students out of the K-12 system but are we preparing them for what comes after?” questioned Allen, citing the disconnect between the state’s 84% high school graduation rate and the data that show that only 29% of students in last year’s graduating class were college and career-ready.

The Report Cards and ratings are designed to increase accessibility and accountability in South Carolina’s public schools by providing easy-to-understand and use information for families and the public.

A new indicator is reflected on this year’s report card. The High School Student Success indicator measures the percentage of 9th graders earning at least 6 credits, to include both a math and an English credit in addition to five-year student success rate. Given its first year of existence on the report card, a school’s report card rating is not affected by this indicator.

The School Report Cards, based on South Carolina’s education accountability system, are required for all elementary, middle, and high schools which receive overall ratings based on a 100-point scale. The ratings follow terms outlined in state law: Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory. Schools also receive ratings on various indicators such as academic achievement, college and career-readiness, and graduation rate.

Range of scores necessary to receive overall Ratings by school type

Overall Rating Elementary Schools Middle Schools High Schools Excellent 61-100 56-100 67-100 Good 53-60.99 48-55.99 60-66.99 Average 42-52.99 36-47.99 51-59.99 Below Average 34-41.99 29-35.99 40-50.99 Unsatisfactory 0-33.99 0-28.99 0-39.99



How the 100 points are divided by indicator

Indicator Academic Achievement 35 25 Preparing for Success 10 10 Student Progress 35 N/A Multilingual Learners’ Proficiency (MLP) 10 10 School Climate 10 5 Graduation Rate N/A 25 College and Career Ready N/A 25 TOTAL 100 100

*Schools with MLP have 20 or more English Learners and receive a rating for English Learners’ Proficiency. Schools without ELP have fewer than 20 English Learners and do not receive a rating for English Learners’ Proficiency; those points are distributed elsewhere and not reflected in this table.