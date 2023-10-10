Norton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with employment and labor partner

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that employment and labor lawyer Debbie Birndorf has joined its Los Angeles office as a partner. Birndorf is the third partner to join the firm’s Los Angeles office in the last month, following intellectual property lawyer Alesha Dominique and litigator Helen Kim.

With more than 30 years of experience, Birndorf was previously the founding and managing partner at Birndorf Law Offices, an employment counselling and litigation boutique representing California employers and executives. She represents employers in all aspects of employment law, including defense of harassment and discrimination claims, wage claims, wage and hour class actions, Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) claims, disability claims and misappropriation of trade secrets.

Birndorf also drafts and reviews employment contracts, severance agreements, employee handbooks and personnel policies and advises employers on day-to-day employee relations matters, including hirings, firings, layoffs and compliance with federal and California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) acts.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Our Los Angeles office is experiencing exciting growth that we know our clients will appreciate. Debbie is a fantastic lawyer who will enhance our highly regarded employment and labor offering.”

Shauna Clark, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Chair and Head of Employment and Labor, commented:

“Debbie is a dynamic and dedicated lawyer with impressive experience in both litigation and transactional matters. I look forward to collaborating with her as we advocate for clients through the everchanging employment and labor landscape in the United States and globally.”

Birndorf, who serves on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, Labor and Employment Section, and teaches Legal Aspects of Employee Relations at UCLA Extension as part of the HR Certificate Program, said:

“I am delighted to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s top-tier employment and labor team and to be part of the firm’s continued growth in California. I serve both individuals and large corporations in a variety of industries, and I know my clients will appreciate the firm’s extensive capabilities and global reach.”

Birndorf was honored by the Los Angeles Times as a 2023 nominee for the Inspirational Woman Forum and Leadership Award, received Super Lawyer recognition from 2015-2024 and earned Women of Influence honors from the Los Angeles Business Journal in its 2022 attorneys edition. She is a frequent speaker on employment law topics who is annually featured at the HR Star Conference and will speak at the 2023 Professionals In Human Resources Association (PIHRA) Conference.

Birndorf is licensed in California and Illinois. She received her law degree from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, her master’s in business administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business and her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

