Amid Federal Capitulation, Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Proposal to Increase Florida’s Sanctions on Iran

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by members of the Florida Legislature and leaders in the Jewish community at the Shul of Bal Harbour to announce a proposal that will increase sanctions against the Iranian regime. The sanctions include broadening the industries on Florida’s scrutinized companies list and strengthening Florida’s position on states that sponsor terror. Read more about this proposal for the upcoming Florida legislative session here.

“As a state and a nation, we must stand with Israel following the heinous attacks over the weekend,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “With Iran helping plot the barbaric attack against Israel, I want to make it abundantly clear: Florida supports the State of Israel against the Iranian terror state.”

“Our administration stands with Israel and its people, and we will never prop up countries that support vile and hate-filled terrorist groups like Hamas,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Instead, we pledge to ensure that the special bond between Florida and Israel remains unmatched and stronger than ever.”

“Florida has a very special relationship with Israel. While we cherish the alliance between our governments, we also recognize the bonds of family and friendship that link so many Floridians to the Israeli people,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. “I am proud to stand with Governor DeSantis and Speaker Renner in support of Israel. We condemn the horrific acts of terrorism coordinated by the Islamic Republic of Iran and we must ensure we are doing everything within our authority as a state government to protect Floridians from this dangerous and corrupt regime.”

“I proudly stand with our ally, Israel, and Florida’s Jewish community. Florida taxpayers will not do business with Iran,” said Speaker Paul Renner. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has orchestrated the most heinous acts of terrorism against America and our allies, and they openly conspire against the interests of our nation. For the sake of our national security and in standing with our allies around the world, especially Israel, I proudly join with Governor DeSantis to support any measure that weakens the Iranian regime and protects our taxpayers.”

Since 2019, Governor DeSantis has supported Israel, including leading two trade delegations to Israel, enacting historic legislation to combat antisemitism, prohibiting Florida investment in companies that discriminate against Israel, and signing legislation to prohibit foreign countries of concern from owning agricultural land or real estate near critical infrastructure or from operating schools in Florida.

Governor DeSantis has also ordered flags at half-staff and for the Florida Capitol to be lit in blue and white every night from Monday, October 9, through Friday, October 13.

