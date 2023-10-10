Province appoints new members to the University of Prince Edward Island Board of Governors

CANADA, October 10 - Five Island residents will bring their fresh perspectives and expertise to advancing post-secondary education on Prince Edward Island.

Through Engage PEI, the following individuals will be joining the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Board of Governors for a three-year term.

Carolyn Simpson of Charlottetown

Lynn Ellsworth of Granville

Mary Anne McMahon of Charlottetown

Mary Robinson of Albany

Pam Montgomery of Stanley Bridge

“These are five distinctively strong women with over 100 years of combined experience in post-secondary education, corporate governance and community service. This will undoubtedly serve the university well,” said Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Jenn Redmond. “Their individual and collective voices will help ensure the university community is a healthy and safe place to study and work.”

The UPEI Board of Governors consists of 26 members appointed by the Province, the UPEI Board of Governors, the UPEI Alumni Association, as well as the Senate, faculty and student body of the University. The UPEI Board of Governors will be accepting applications for new members until October 20, 2023.

“I am grateful and excited to have this group of individuals join the UPEI Board of Governors and bring their unique talents, expertise, and perspectives to support the University on its path forward. Having these new, additional voices will enhance our ability to guide the University, ensuring it offers students quality education and a productive learning environment for which UPEI is known,” said Chair of UPEI Board of Governors Shannon MacDonald.



