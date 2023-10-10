Submit Release
Williston Barracks/Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2006022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: October 9, 2023, at 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Morse Drive, Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny


VICTIM: Exit 18 Equipment

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 10, 2023, at approximately 1011, Troopers were notified of a theft from Exit 18 Equipment located on Morse Drive in the Town of Georgia. The theft had occurred at approximately 0200 hours on October. 9, 2023 where one of the suspects were captured on the store's security cameras stealing two Toro snow blowers from a display in front of the store. The total cost of the theft is estimated at $1600. Exit 18 Equipment posted a copy of the video footage to their Facebook account, where members of the public may view the video in an attempt to identify the suspects.


Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva of the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by using this link:


https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous


Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



