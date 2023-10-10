Williston Barracks/Grand Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2006022
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 9, 2023, at 0200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Morse Drive, Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
VICTIM: Exit 18 Equipment
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 10, 2023, at approximately 1011, Troopers were notified of a theft from Exit 18 Equipment located on Morse Drive in the Town of Georgia. The theft had occurred at approximately 0200 hours on October. 9, 2023 where one of the suspects were captured on the store's security cameras stealing two Toro snow blowers from a display in front of the store. The total cost of the theft is estimated at $1600. Exit 18 Equipment posted a copy of the video footage to their Facebook account, where members of the public may view the video in an attempt to identify the suspects.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva of the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by using this link:
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111